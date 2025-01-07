The U.S. stock market experienced a downturn on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling by 1.9% and the S&P 500 dropping by 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined by 0.4%.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock dropped by 6.22%, closing at $140.14. The stock reached an intraday high of $153.13 and a low of $140.01, with a 52-week high of $153.13. During the CES 2025 keynote, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the RTX 5000 series GPUs, capturing significant market interest.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s shares fell by 7.81%, closing at $69.99. The day’s high was $75.39, with a low of $69.75, and a 52-week high of $75.39. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold $15 million worth of Palantir shares on Monday and continued selling shares on Tuesday, reflecting mixed analyst ratings.

IonQ Inc. IONQ

IonQ’s stock decreased by 2.90%, closing at $49.59. The stock hit a high of $54.74 and a low of $48.73, with a 52-week high of $54.74. The company announced the acquisition of Qubitekk, enhancing its quantum computing capabilities.

Moderna Inc. MRNA

Moderna shares surged by 11.65%, closing at $47.53. The stock’s intraday high was $48.92, with a low of $42.86, and a 52-week high of $170.47. The rise follows reports of the first U.S. human bird flu death, boosting vaccine stocks.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 4.06%, closing at $394.36. The stock’s high was $414.33, with a low of $390, and a 52-week high of $488.54. Despite a recent downgrade by Bank of America, investors remain focused on long-term prospects like FSD and robotaxis.

