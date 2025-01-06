Jensen Huang Unveils Monster GPUs: Nvidia's RTX 5000 Series Starting At $549

On Monday evening, Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang delivered the keynote at CES 2025. Watch the full speech on Benzinga's YouTube Channel.

What Happened: The keynote was live-streamed from Mandalay Bay Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue typically accommodates 12,000 people, but Nvidia reportedly intended to pack in up to 14,000 by using the arena’s center space.

Nvidia CEO Huang walked up on the stage clad in a trademark leather jacket, which this time was a bit shiny. He asked the crowd if they liked his crocodile pattern jacket. "Let it sink in," he said.

At the beginning of the event, Huang showcased Nvidia's RTX Blackwell GPUs with a real-time rendering demo, highlighting new features like RTX Neural Materials, RTX Neural Faces, text-to-animation, and DLSS 4.

Source: Nvidia/YouTube

The keynote’s highlight was the introduction of the latest GeForce RTX 5000 Graphic cards series, which include the $1,999 RTX 5090, $999 RTX 5080, $749 RTX 5070 Ti, and $549 RTX 5070.

Source: Nvidia/YouTube

Nvidia will release the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs on Jan. 30, with the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 launching shortly after. They will feature a redesigned Founders Edition with two double flow-through fans, a 3D vapor chamber, and GDDR7 memory.

The RTX 5090 Founders Edition is a two-slot GPU designed to fit into compact PC builds. It comes with 32GB of GDDR7 memory, a memory bandwidth of 1,792GB/sec, and an impressive 21,760 CUDA cores.

According to Nvidia, this GPU will be twice as fast as the RTX 4090, thanks to the advancements of DLSS 4 and the Blackwell architecture.

Huang also introduced its RTX 50-series to laptops, with the $2,899 RTX 5090 laptop GPU featuring 24GB of GDDR7 memory at launch. The $2,199 RTX 5080 laptop GPU will include 16GB of GDDR7 memory, the $1,599 RTX 5070 Ti will have 12GB, and the $1,299 RTX 5070 will come with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

These RTX 50-series laptops will be available starting in March from various PC manufacturers.

Source: Nvidia/YouTube

Huang also unveiled the Grace Blackwell NVLink 72, which boasts 72 Blackwell GPUs, 2,592 Grace CPU cores, and 130 trillion transistors.

This system, offering four times the performance per watt, will play a crucial role in powering Agentic AIs that use test-time scaling for real-time reasoning and decision-making.

In a light moment during the keynote, Huang tried to embody his inner Captain America and re-created the iconic moment from "Avengers Endgame," and laughed saying, "I thought I was worthy."

Source: Nvidia/YouTube

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock climbed 3.43% on Monday, ending the day at $149.43. In after-hours trading, it gained an additional 0.57%, reaching $150.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock

