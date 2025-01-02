This L3Harris Technologies Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges downgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd . CHKP from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $204 to $207. Check Point Software shares closed at $186.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the rating for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX from Outperform to Market Perform. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $210.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz downgraded Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $18 to $14. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $13.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the rating for Karat Packaging Inc. KRT from Outperform to Market Perform. Karat Packaging shares closed at $30.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Timothy Switzer downgraded SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI from Market Perform to Underperform but raised the price target from $7 to $8. SoFi Techs shares closed at $15.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

