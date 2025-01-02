This L3Harris Technologies Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges downgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $204 to $207. Check Point Software shares closed at $186.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the rating for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX from Outperform to Market Perform. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $210.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz downgraded Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $18 to $14. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $13.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the rating for Karat Packaging Inc. KRT from Outperform to Market Perform. Karat Packaging shares closed at $30.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Timothy Switzer downgraded SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI from Market Perform to Underperform but raised the price target from $7 to $8. SoFi Techs shares closed at $15.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LHX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in