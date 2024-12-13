Progressive's November Surge: EPS Soars 49% As Premiums Hit $6 Billion

Progressive Corporation PGR saw a positive trading day on Friday, buoyed by strong November performance.

The company reported an earnings per share of $1.71, a significant increase from $1.15 in the same month last year. Net premiums written for the month totaled $5.563 billion, marking an 18% year-over-year increase.

Additionally, net premiums earned rose 19% to $6.04 billion, while net income jumped by 48%, highlighting Progressive’s strong financial growth.

In addition to solid financial results, Progressive last month announced the launch of its new safety feature, Accident Response, aimed at enhancing customer peace of mind.

This feature, which is available nationwide, is particularly relevant as the winter season approaches, bringing with it an increased risk of accidents due to icy and snowy conditions.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, nearly 70% of U.S. roads are in areas prone to snowy conditions, contributing to over 116,000 annual vehicle crashes on slippery roads.

Accident Response uses phone sensors to detect significant accidents and promptly notifies the driver. If a crash is detected, Progressive reaches out to offer assistance, and if the driver is unresponsive, emergency services are dispatched. Additionally, the app allows customers to quickly request emergency services or a tow, with Progressive automatically submitting a claim on their behalf.

Price Action: PGR shares are trading higher by 3.96% to $252.37 at last check Friday.

