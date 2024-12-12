This Coca-Cola Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded the rating for Comcast Corporation CMCSA from Neutral to Buy and announced a $46 price target. Comcast shares closed at $39.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH from Peer Perform to Outperform. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $686.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded the rating for Parsons Corporation PSN from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $103 to $111. Parsons shares closed at $95.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded The Coca-Cola Company KO from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $68 to $70. Coca-Cola shares closed at $62.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded the rating for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $500. Charter Communications shares closed at $378.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
