Robinhood Markets Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company provided a business update showing growth across customers, assets under custody and trading volumes.

What Happened: In a new filing released Wednesday morning, Robinhood said funded customers grew by more than 400,000 in November.

Assets under custody grew to more than $190 billion last month, up 15% from October and more than doubling year-over-year. The company reported net deposits of more than $5 billion in November, bringing net deposits over the past 12 months to over $47 billion.

Equity notional trading volumes in November crossed $145 billion, up more than 15% from October and up over 170% year-over-year. Options contracts traded fell 5% from October to over 150 million. Options contracts were up about 50% on a year-over-year basis. Crypto volumes jumped over 400% from October to November to over $30 billion. Crypto trading volumes were up over 600% year-over-year.

November margin sweep balances came in above $6.5 billion, up 5% from October and up over 80% year-over-year. Total cash sweep balances were over $26 billion, up 2% from October and up more than 70% year-over-year.

Robinhood said it plans to release its full November operating data next week. Robinhood’s first Investor Day is set to kick off at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday in New York City.

“We'll share more about our vision for the next 10+ years and how that can drive customer and shareholder value. We also plan to answer questions from investors and analysts,” the company said in the announcement in October.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 3.26% at $39.90 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.