MicroStrategy, UnitedHealth Group, SoundHound, SentinelOne, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks saw a positive day with the Dow Jones climbing approximately 300 points. The NASDAQ rose by 1.3%, closing at 19,735.12, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.6% to 6,086.49.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

MicroStrategy Inc.

MicroStrategy shares surged 8.72%, closing at $406. The stock reached an intraday high of $409.97 and a low of $365.60, with a 52-week range of $43.89 to $542.99. Michael Saylor, the company’s executive chairman, suggested that Microsoft could add $4 trillion to its valuation by integrating Bitcoin BTC/USD into its financial strategy.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

UnitedHealth’s stock rose by 0.92%, closing at $610.79, after hitting a high of $622.83 and a low of $606.97. The 52-week range stands between $436.38 and $630.73. The company was in the spotlight following the tragic news of Brian Thompson, CEO of its UnitedHealthcare division, being fatally shot in a targeted attack in New York.

SoundHound AI Inc.

SoundHound AI’s stock jumped 14.30%, closing at $10.15. It peaked at $10.19 and dipped to $8.94 during the day, with a 52-week high of $10.25 and a low of $1.62. The stock’s rise is attributed to the successful deployment of its conversational AI technology, Amelia, in France, and its partnership with Kia to integrate voice AI in vehicles.

SentinelOne Inc.

SentinelOne shares increased by 4.06%, closing at $28.68. The stock’s intraday high was $29.06, with a low of $27.83, and a 52-week range of $14.33 to $30.76. The company reported a 28% year-over-year revenue increase in its third-quarter financial results, with annualized recurring revenue reaching $859.7 million.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s stock rose by 1.85%, closing at $357.93, with an intraday high of $358.1 and a low of $348.60. The 52-week range is $138.80 to $360. A Goldman Sachs analyst recently lowered Tesla’s fourth-quarter delivery estimates, citing weak demand, but maintained a Neutral rating with a $250 price target.

