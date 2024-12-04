What's Going On With SentinelOne Stock After Hours?

SentinelOne Inc S reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.
Q3 Earnings: SentinelOne reported third-quarter revenue of $210.65 million, beating the consensus estimate of $209.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.
Total revenue increased 28% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 29% to $859.7 million as of Oct. 31. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,310 in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
Outlook: SentinelOne expects fourth-quarter revenue of $222 million versus estimates of $220.77 million. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue of $818 million versus estimates of $815.92 million.
"Enterprises are increasingly selecting Singularity Platform for real-time, autonomous security. With our industry-leading innovations and broadening platform capabilities, Singularity is setting the standard for the future of AI-powered cybersecurity,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.
Management will further discuss the quarter on a call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. ET.
S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were down 10.04% in after-hours, trading at $25.80 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
