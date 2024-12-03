Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results issued guidance that was above estimates.

Credo Technology Group shares jumped 40.2% to $67.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc . CTNT gained 157% to $4.83 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service expanded operations with acquisition of TW & EW Services.

. gained 157% to $4.83 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service expanded operations with acquisition of TW & EW Services. Volato Group, Inc . SOAR rose 82.2% to $0.4042 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Monday.

. rose 82.2% to $0.4042 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Monday. Janux Therapeutics Inc JANX gained 66.3% to $66.82 in pre-market trading after it announced doses selected for its phase 1b expansion trials.

gained 66.3% to $66.82 in pre-market trading after it announced doses selected for its phase 1b expansion trials. Citius Oncology Inc CTOR gained 60.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading.

gained 60.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. Shimmick Corporation SHIM gained 30.7% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $4.5 million contract to complete seismic retrofitting and improvements to the Murray street bridge.

gained 30.7% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $4.5 million contract to complete seismic retrofitting and improvements to the Murray street bridge. Serina Therapeutics, Inc . SER gained 23.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading as the company revealed a $10 million equity financing with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK) Limited.

. gained 23.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading as the company revealed a $10 million equity financing with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK) Limited. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC gained 23.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

gained 23.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc . KITT rose 18.8% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed an Aquanaut Mark 2 Evaluation Agreement with a Global Supermajor Oil & Gas customer.

. rose 18.8% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced it completed an Aquanaut Mark 2 Evaluation Agreement with a Global Supermajor Oil & Gas customer. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR gained 14.8% to $9.36 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT shares tumbled 40% to $0.4202 in pre-market trading after the company released preliminary financial results for second quarter fiscal 2025.

shares tumbled 40% to $0.4202 in pre-market trading after the company released preliminary financial results for second quarter fiscal 2025. Gelteq Limited GELS shares fell 22.6% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Gelteq shares jumped 93% on Monday after the company announced Healthy Extracts, its largest customer, increased its initial purchase order of Gelteq collagen and Mynus sugar blocker gels by 50%.

shares fell 22.6% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Gelteq shares jumped 93% on Monday after the company announced Healthy Extracts, its largest customer, increased its initial purchase order of Gelteq collagen and Mynus sugar blocker gels by 50%. Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 18.8% to $0.7002 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday.

fell 18.8% to $0.7002 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday. Logistic Properties of the Americas LPA fell 18.3% to $10.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday.

fell 18.3% to $10.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX shares fell 18% to $0.6111 in pre-market trading after gaining over 60% on Monday.

shares fell 18% to $0.6111 in pre-market trading after gaining over 60% on Monday. The Lion Electric Company LEV declined 17.2% to $0.2377 in pre-market trading after gaining 55% on Monday.

declined 17.2% to $0.2377 in pre-market trading after gaining 55% on Monday. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX fell 16.7% to $0.5694 in pre-market trading after gaining around 40% on Monday.

fell 16.7% to $0.5694 in pre-market trading after gaining around 40% on Monday. First Merchants Corp FRME shares dipped 16.6% to $36.40 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 16.6% to $36.40 in pre-market trading. Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW fell 12.2% to $0.8601 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 12.2% to $0.8601 in today's pre-market trading. Zscaler Inc ZS dipped 7.4% to $192.95 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Now Read This: