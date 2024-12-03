Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs Boosts MARA Stake As Stock Rallies 30% In Past 6 Months: Morgan Stanley, Other Major Funds Trim Positions In Q3

MARA Holdings Inc MARA saw major inflows and outflows in the third quarter led by some major banks and fund houses.

What Happened: Goldman Sachs GS, Invesco IVZ, American Century Companies, and Charles Schwab Investments SCHW are a few funds that increased their stake in MARA Holdings during the third quarter, per its 13F filing.

Morgan Stanley MS, Susquehanna International Group, and Jane Street Group, on the other hand, are some funds that cut their holdings in the third quarter.

Northern Trust Corp, Norges Bank, and Twinbeech Capital completely exited the company reducing its holders from 381 to 374, compared to the previous quarter.

The leading Bitcoin mining company said it holds a total of 34,959 BTC, valued at $3.3 billion based on a spot price of $95,000 per Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Why It Matters: Goldman Sachs increased its stake by 51% in the third quarter by adding 1.15 million shares to own a total of 3.63 million shares in MARA. Similarly, Invesco bumped its stake by 56% from 2.32 million shares in the second quarter to 3.63 million in the third quarter.

American Century Companies and Charles Schwab Investments increased their holdings in MARA by 12,084% and 9% respectively, in their third quarter.

During the third quarter, Morgan Stanley decreased its investment in MARA. The bank sold 5.35 million shares, representing a 48% reduction in its holdings. As a result, Morgan Stanley now owns 5.82 million shares of MARA, valued at $94.41 million.

Susquehanna International Group and Jane Street Group also cut their position in the company by 44% and 80%, respectively.

Price Action: Shares of MARA Holdings closed 6.53% lower at $25.63 per share on Monday as compared to a 1.12% advance in the Nasdaq 100 Index. It further fell by 1.09% to $25.35 apiece in after-hours.

The stock is up 30% in the last 6 months, according to Benzinga Pro. At Monday’s close, MARA’s valuation reached $8.24 billion, marking a $4.31 billion increase since Sept. 6.

MARA has a consensus price target of $23.83 apiece based on the ratings of 17 analysts tracked by Benzinga. The average price target of $27 per share between Barclays, Compass Point, and Macquarie implies a 6.51% upside for MARA.

Image via Shutterstock