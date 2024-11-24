Marc Benioff Says Future Of AI Not In Bots Like ChatGPT But In Autonomous Agents: We Aren't At The Moment Seen In Those 'Crazy' Movies

Salesforce Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff has warned that the world is reaching the “upper limits” of large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

What Happened: Last week, Benioff shared his thoughts on the future of AI in a podcast with The Wall Street Journal.

He stated that the next phase of AI development will focus on autonomous agents, which can perform tasks independently, rather than relying on LLMs to drive advancements.

He argued that while AI tools like ChatGPT have received significant attention, the real potential lies in agents.

“Has the AI taken over? No. Has AI cured cancer? No. Is AI curing climate change? No. So we have to keep things in perspective here,” he stated.

Salesforce provides both prebuilt and customizable AI agents for businesses looking to automate customer service functions.

“But we are not at that moment that we’ve seen in these crazy movies — and maybe we will be one day, but that is not where we are today,” Benioff stated during the podcast.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is also reportedly planning the launch of its own set of agents.

Why It Matters: Previously, Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said that he believes humans will eventually work alongside AI agents and “AI employees.”

Last month, Nvidia announced its partnership with Accenture Plc ACN which aims to deploy AI agents across corporations.

Last month, Microsoft Corporation MSFT also announced that businesses will be able to create their own autonomous AI agents starting in November. This development came after Salesforce introduced its AI tools in September with the launch of Agentforce.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also previously echoed similar sentiments as Huang.

Earlier, Tony Fadell, co-creator of the iPod, also voiced his concerns about LLMs, calling them “know-it-alls.” He acknowledged that while LLMs can be useful in areas like entertainment, they shouldn’t be universally adopted due to their tendency to make mistakes.

