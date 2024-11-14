Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Bets Big on Billion Bots

Salesforce Inc. CRM is aggressively embracing AI in enterprise software. CEO Marc Benioff is positioning the company’s AI agents as the industry’s next significant evolution.

The company plans to deploy software bots that can handle various tasks autonomously, aiming to streamline operations and reduce the workload for human employees.

During a recent episode of the Equity podcast, Benioff shared his vision, underscoring how this shift could reshape enterprise software as we know it.

Benioff emphasized the potential of these AI agents to revolutionize productivity by extending workforce capabilities without limitations, TechCrunch reports.

The Salesforce chief noted that hundreds of companies already leverage the Agentforce platform, an AI-driven tool enabling autonomous task execution across business functions.

He set an ambitious target of deploying a billion AI agents within a year, showcasing this technology’s scalability and market demand.

Benioff shared a personal example from a recent visit to a Disney park, using the company’s virtual tour guide feature. The AI agent analyzed historical ride preferences and current park traffic, suggesting customized itineraries.

This personalized approach demonstrated how AI can enhance user experiences across different sectors, including entertainment, retail, and healthcare.

While Salesforce continues to develop its Agentforce platform, Benioff criticized Microsoft Corp’s MSFT AI offerings and expressed skepticism about Microsoft’s Copilot agents. He cited user complaints and research indicating security and functionality issues with Microsoft’s solutions.

Despite the rise of new AI-focused startups, Benioff remains confident in Salesforce’s position.

Benioff emphasized that Salesforce’s secure data infrastructure sets it apart, enabling more reliable AI-driven insights and services.

As part of its growth strategy, Salesforce uses its own AI agents internally across various departments, including customer service and sales.

Northland Capital Partners said Salesforce’s AgentForce platform is “on par” with Microsoft.

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” praised Salesforce for its innovative AI product, Agentforce, crediting the tool for driving the recent surge in the company’s stock.

Cramer shared his views on X, describing Agentforce as “pretty revolutionary.” He pointed out that the stock’s upward movement aligns with the impact of this cutting-edge AI solution and highlighted it as the most effective AI use case he has seen, validating the stock’s rally.

Salesforce stock surged over 33% year-to-date. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology XLK and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI.

Price Action: CRM stock is down 2.18% at $334.28 at the last check on Thursday.

