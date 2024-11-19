Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 43,268.94, while the S&P 500 added 0.4% to reach 5,916.98. The Nasdaq rose nearly 1%, finishing at 18,987.47.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA closed the day with a 4.89% gain at $147.01, after reaching an intraday high of $147.13 and a low of $140.99. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $149.76 and $45.01, respectively. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Nvidia is set to dominate as major tech players ramp up their capital expenditures on artificial intelligence.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR saw its shares rise by 11.89% to close at $430.54. The stock hit an intraday high of $449 and a low of $381, with a 52-week range of $449 to $43.89. The surge came after Benchmark raised its price target following the company’s announcement of plans to buy more Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR surged 16.33% to close at $5.13, with an intraday high of $5.15 and a low of $4.33. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $7.02 and $2.82, respectively. Needham’s Chris Pierce initiated coverage on Archer Aviation with a Buy rating and a price target of $11

Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY ended the day with a 12.83% gain at $6.33. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.33 and a low of $5.58. Its 52-week high and low are $7.69 and $4.5, respectively. According to Needham analyst Pierce, the company is well-positioned to capture early air taxi market share, thanks to its partnership with Uber and focus on software.

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed the day with a 2.14% gain at $346. The stock hit an intraday high of $347.38 and a low of $332.75. The 52-week high and low are $358.64 and $138.8, respectively. Tesla’s sales in China are gaining momentum, despite trailing behind Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd.

