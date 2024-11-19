MicroStrategy Stock Continues To Climb: What's Going On?

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher Tuesday. Benchmark raised its price target after the company announced plans to buy more Bitcoin BTC/USD.
What Happened: Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained MicroStrategy with a Buy rating on Tuesday and raised the price target from $300 to $450.
Palmer joins multiple other analysts who have adjusted price targets since MicroStrategy reported third-quarter financial results and announced plans to raise $42 billion over the next three years to keep buying Bitcoin.
Late Monday, MicroStrategy announced a proposed private offering of $1.75 billion worth of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029. The company will offer the shares in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. MicroStrategy also plans to grant the initial purchasers a three-day period to purchase up to an additional $250 million worth of the notes.
MicroStrategy said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to buy more Bitcoin.
The proposed offering comes after MicroStrategy announced that it acquired approximately 51,780 Bitcoin between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17 for $4.6 billion in cash.
As of Nov. 17, MicroStrategy held a total of 331,200 Bitcoin purchased at an average price of approximately $49,874 per coin.
MSTR Price Action: MicroStrategy shares gained approximately 13% on Monday, and the stock is up more than 500% year-to-date. MicroStrategy shares were up 0.91% at $388.29 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
