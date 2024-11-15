Why Domino's Pizza Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after a 13F filing showed that Berkshire Hathaway added a new stake.
Buffett bought 1,277,256 shares of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain Domino's Pizza.
Domino’s Pizza shares jumped 7.8% to $470.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN gained 233.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after it announced its first ever profitable quarter.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE rose 49.8% to $3.70 in pre-market trading. Greenidge said New York Supreme Court Judge rejected Department of Environmental Conservation’s action to deny its application for renewal of Title V Air Permit.
- Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG gained 35.2% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday.
- Beneficient BENF gained 29.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue results.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA gained 26.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. TCTM gained 23.1% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT climbed 19.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday.
- Despegar.com, Corp. DESP gained 12.8% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI gained 9.8% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 28% on Thursday.
Losers
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP shares tumbled 69.7% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will wind down its operations.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares fell 25.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a registered direct offering of $40 million priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Expion360 Inc XPON shares fell 22.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI declined 21.8% to $0.1060 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results and a year-over-year decline in revenue.
- Tivic Health Systems Inc TIVC dipped 15.9% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter sales results.
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERO shares dipped 14.7% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after falling around 12% on Thursday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS fell 13.8% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Carmell Corp CTCX fell 13.1% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO fell 7.8% to $22.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 7.3% to $172.55 in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
