Why Domino's Pizza Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after a 13F filing showed that Berkshire Hathaway added a new stake.

Buffett bought 1,277,256 shares of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain Domino's Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza shares jumped 7.8% to $470.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc . AREN gained 233.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after it announced its first ever profitable quarter.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc . GREE rose 49.8% to $3.70 in pre-market trading. Greenidge said New York Supreme Court Judge rejected Department of Environmental Conservation's action to deny its application for renewal of Title V Air Permit.

Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG gained 35.2% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday.

gained 35.2% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday. Beneficient BENF gained 29.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue results.

gained 29.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue results. Siyata Mobile Inc . SYTA gained 26.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

. gained 26.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc . TCTM gained 23.1% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.

. gained 23.1% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc . RCAT climbed 19.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday.

. climbed 19.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. DESP gained 12.8% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

gained 12.8% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Jet.AI Inc. JTAI gained 9.8% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 28% on Thursday.

Losers

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TFFP shares tumbled 69.7% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will wind down its operations.

. shares tumbled 69.7% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will wind down its operations. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares fell 25.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a registered direct offering of $40 million priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares fell 25.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a registered direct offering of $40 million priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Expion360 Inc XPON shares fell 22.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue results.

shares fell 22.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue results. Digital Brands Group, Inc . DBGI declined 21.8% to $0.1060 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results and a year-over-year decline in revenue.

. declined 21.8% to $0.1060 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results and a year-over-year decline in revenue. Tivic Health Systems Inc TIVC dipped 15.9% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter sales results.

dipped 15.9% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter sales results. CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERO shares dipped 14.7% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after falling around 12% on Thursday.

shares dipped 14.7% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after falling around 12% on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc . ASTS fell 13.8% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. fell 13.8% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Carmell Corp CTCX fell 13.1% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.

fell 13.1% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results. Oklo Inc . OKLO fell 7.8% to $22.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

. fell 7.8% to $22.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT fell 7.3% to $172.55 in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

