The US stock market experienced a downward trend on Thursday, with both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indices falling by nearly 0.6% respectively. The Dow also traded down by 0.5% to 43,750.86. This came amidst news of a 0.2% rise in U.S. producer prices for October.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the resilience of the U.S. economy, suggesting there's no rush to lower rates, though future decisions will be data-driven. The equity markets had a negative reaction to Powell’s comments.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Palantir’s shares closed down 2.50% at $59.18, with an intraday high of $61.17 and a low of $58.53. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $63.39 and $15.66 respectively. The company announced it will transfer its stock listing to the Nasdaq, expected to commence on Nov. 26.

Moderna Inc MRNA

Moderna’s stock fell by 5.62% to close at $39.77. The shares traded between $42.06 and $38.76 through the day, with a 52-week range of $170.47 and $38.76. The appointment of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump sent vaccine stocks lower.

Pfizer Inc PFE

Pfizer’s shares closed down 2.62% at $26.02, with an intraday high of $26.85 and a low of $25.84. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $31.54 and $25.2 respectively. The stock was affected by the same news as Moderna.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA

Alibaba’s shares fell by 1.54% to close at $90.58. The stock hit an intraday high of $91.56 and a low of $90.01. The 52-week range for the stock is $117.82 and $66.63. The company is set to unveil its second-quarter earnings on Friday, amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment and increased competition.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 5.77% to close at $311.18. The shares traded between $329.98 and $310.37 through the day, with a 52-week range of $358.64 and $138.8. Investment veteran Gary Black warned that Tesla’s earnings could be hit hardest if the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit is eliminated.

