Announcement On Tesla Robo Taxis Ahead – Opportunities For Investors

Tesla Inc. Robotaxis

After the close on Friday, Musk tweeted “Tesla TSLA Robotaxi unveil on 8/8.” Musk did not provide any clarification or details. Musk is known for cryptic tweets.

He often sets aggressive targets that are often late by years. Based on Musk's history, even if he unveils Tesla Robotaxis in August, robotaxis may not become commonplace for a long time.

Regulatory Issues

Robotaxis are not entirely in Musk's hands. There are serious regulatory issues. The government often lags behind technology.

Impact On UBER

Uber Technologies Inc UBER used to have its own robotaxi division, but after spending hundreds of millions of dollars, Uber closed it. Even the specter of Tesla Robotaxis coming can have a negative impact on UBER stock unless Uber teams up with Tesla or another robotaxi provider.

As a disclosure, UBER is in the Core ZYX Buy Model Portfolio long from $25.58.

TSLA Opportunity

Robotaxis, if they are close, will reverse the downward momentum in TSLA stock and provide an opportunity to buy TSLA stock.

Prudent Course Of Action For UBER Stock

Since there are such nice profits in UBER stock long from $25.58, it is prudent to take small partial profits in UBER.

The long term target for UBER is $107 - $116.

Consider holding the rest of the UBER position.

Other Opportunities

Robotaxis will provide opportunities on both the long and short side in many other companies.

AI Stocks

Robotaxis will have an impact on popular AI stocks such as NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG, Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Arm Holdings PLC - ADR ARM, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, ASML Holding NV ASML, and Micron Technology Inc MU.

What To Do Now

Those in UBER stock may consider taking partial profits.

Those not in UBER stock may consider waiting for a dip in the buy zone.

Those interested in TSLA stock may stay tuned.

