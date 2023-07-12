Trump Says Biden's Speeches Suggest He's 'Pumped Up' On Cocaine: 'He Can't Even Find His Way Off The Stage'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the Joe Biden administration is using cocaine to “pump” up the incumbent president for speeches.

What Happened: During an interview with right-wing pundit Wayne Allyn Root on Wednesday, Trump made multiple statements asserting that Biden is “a president that’s on cocaine.”

“You know, you watch Joe at the beginning of his speech and he’s got a little life,” Trump said.

“Not much, but he’s got a little life. By the end of the speech, he’s a disaster. He can’t even find his way off the stage. So there’s something going on there.”

“I think they pump him up, absolutely,” said Trump.

“And we can’t have a president that’s on cocaine when you’re dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else…It’s very dangerous.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks were made in reference to the recent White House cocaine incident. Following the disclosure that a small amount of cocaine was found during a routine security check, Trump has consistently claimed that the drug was meant for the current president or his son, Hunter Biden, who has faced challenges with cocaine addiction.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service investigation is still pending, no evidence has surfaced connecting the Bidens to the discovered cocaine. During the time of the incident, both Joe and Hunter Biden were at Camp David.

Trump suggested that the discovery of cocaine at the White House was just the beginning, hinting that evidence pointing to the current president’s purported drug use might be discernible in his speeches.

