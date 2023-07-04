Biden White House Has A Cocaine Scare In The West Wing: Report

A small quantity of a white powdery substance, initially identified as cocaine, was discovered in the White House on Sunday evening while President Joe Biden and his family were away at Camp David, The New York Times reports.

Initial Discovery and Response

A uniformed Secret Service agent found the substance during a routine patrol of the West Wing around 6 p.m., leading to a temporary shutdown of parts of the White House campus. The substance was initially tested by emergency response workers, who identified it as cocaine.

Further Investigation

Later that evening, a hazmat crew conducted a more detailed test of the substance. An official dispatch at 8:49 p.m. reported a result indicating the presence of cocaine hydrochloride. The Secret Service confirmed that the substance was found in a “work area of the West Wing.”

Statements and Speculations

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, stated that the item has been sent for further evaluation and an investigation into how it entered the White House is ongoing. However, he did not confirm or dispute the initial finding that the substance was cocaine. On Tuesday morning, President Biden and his family returned to the White House.