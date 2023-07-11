President Joe Biden seemed to have experienced yet another embarrassing moment during his stopover in the U.K. to meet King Charles III.

What Happened: In a viral video circulating on Twitter, King Charles is seen escorting the "confused" president across the lawn as they reviewed the assembled Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle.

At one point, the monarch also appeared to lose control when it seemed that one of the Welsh Guards stationed at the castle spent excessive time engaging the U.S. president.

The viral video ignited another debate concerning the age of the 80-year-old leader, who is seeking a second term as president.

Television presenter Chris Plante sharing the video on Twitter, wrote, "A confused Joe Biden had to be escorted across the lawn by King Charles!"

A Twitter user also called it "embarrassing."

"No Problem, this is an Age where confusion is bound to Happen. The brain needs rest," said another user.

Meanwhile, there were also concerns that Biden appeared to break the Royal protocol by touching King Charles during an arrival ceremony. The U.S. president was seen placing his hand on the King's back, with the monarch reciprocating a similar gesture a short time later.

However, a Buckingham Palace source told People that Biden did not breach protocol and said the monarch was "entirely comfortable" with the encounter.

“What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations,” the source said.

(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)