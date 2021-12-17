QQQ
-1.59
388.43
-0.41%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.34
364.78
-1.49%
SPY
-5.61
472.06
-1.2%
TLT
+ 1.72
147.42
+ 1.15%
GLD
+ 0.61
167.56
+ 0.36%

Trouble Is Brewing For Starbucks Unless The Stock Holds This Key Level: What To Watch

byMelanie Schaffer
December 17, 2021 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trouble Is Brewing For Starbucks Unless The Stock Holds This Key Level: What To Watch

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) gapped down 2% on Friday and fell another 4.5% at one point intraday after Baird lowered its price target on the multinational coffee house chain from $126 to $116.

On Wednesday, Starbucks’ EVP Chief Partner Officer Angela Lis dumped 6,000 shares at an average price of $116.88 for a total of $701,280.00. When insiders sell the stock of the company that employs them, it can spook investors because it can be seen as a sign that that the people closest to the company don’t believe the share price will go higher.

Starbucks may be entering into a turbulent time — at least in the U.S. — as workers from various parts of the company continue to push toward unionization. On Dec. 9, employees at a Buffalo-area store became the first to vote in favor of unionizing, and on Monday employees at two locations in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts requested votes to join Workers United.

The Starbucks Chart: Starbucks hit an all-time high of $126.32 on July 23 and then entered into a steep downtrend, which brought the stock to a low of $104.02 on Oct. 29. The stock then quickly bounced back up above a key support and resistance level at $108.88 and has spent the last six weeks trading between that level and a higher resistance level at the $117.57 mark.

On Friday, Starbucks briefly fell below the key level but bulls came in and bought the dip, which popped the stock back up above the area. If Starbucks closes the day below the $110 level, however, it will print a bearish kicked candlestick candlestick pattern, which could indicate Starbucks will trade lower on Monday and lose the support near $108.

If Starbucks falls lower on Monday, the stock will be in for at least a bounce because another bearish day will cause the stock's relative strength index to approach the 30% level. When a stock’s RSI nears or reaches the 30% level it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.

There are three gaps above on Starbucks’ chart that are likely to be filled at some point in the future because gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time. The closest gap falls within the $111.80 to $113.22 range, the second gap is between $117.47 and $118.36 and the higher gap is up between $123.37 and $124.25.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and push Starbucks up to close the day above the $110 level, which would cause the stock to print a bullish hammer candlestick. Starbucks has resistance above at $111.05 and $113.86.
  • Bears want to see sustained big bearish volume force Starbucks to close the day below the key level or for bearish momentum to follow through on Monday to knock the stock under the level. There is support below at $106.78 and $104.94.sbux_dec._17.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Amazon, Crocs, Starbucks Stocks Pause To Gain Power: How To Play A Break Of This Pattern

Amazon, Crocs, Starbucks Stocks Pause To Gain Power: How To Play A Break Of This Pattern

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Crocs, Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have developed inside bar patter read more
Starbucks To $130 Or A Whopping $200? Here's What The Chart Says

Starbucks To $130 Or A Whopping $200? Here's What The Chart Says

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is trading up more than 3% Tuesday after MKM Partners raised its price target on the stock from $114 to $130. read more
Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher Through Resistance: What's Brewing?

Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher Through Resistance: What's Brewing?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 8% following its fourth-quarter earnings print where the company reported an EPS beat but a miss on revenues. read more
Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher; Can It Boil Up To New Highs?

Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher; Can It Boil Up To New Highs?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) analysts have been active ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings print scheduled for Oct. 28 after the markets close. They can’t seem to agree on the stock’s value, however. read more