Starbucks Employees In Boston Seek To Form Union: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Starbucks Employees In Boston Seek To Form Union: Report
  • Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) employees at two locations in Massachusetts filed paperwork seeking to unionize on December 13, 2021, Bloomberg reports.
  • Workers at locations in Boston and nearby Brookline requested votes on joining Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
  • The move comes after employees of the coffeehouse chain in New York state became the first to create the labor foothold.
  • The report quoted Richard Bensinger, the former AFL-CIO organizing director spearheading the Starbucks campaign for Workers United, saying that the group’s primary focus is winning a contract in New York. Still, he said, “if anyone wants help organizing, we’re going to give it to them.”
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $114.57 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

