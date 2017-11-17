Market Overview

Here's What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep On November 17
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 17, 2017
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing volatility in bitcoin, the continued dominance of the retail trade, and the latest M&A developments in the media industry.

Featured guests: Ryan Craver, Retail Expert & SVP of Emerging Brands & Digital at Lamour Group; Ian Winer, Director of Equity Trading at Wedbush Securities

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

