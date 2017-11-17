10 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 1.73 percent to $32.40 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $219.69 million. Hibbett Sports shares dropped 0.34 percent to $14.80 in after-hours trading.

