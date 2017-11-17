Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2017 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2017
Related FL
Analyst: Hurricanes, Delayed Launches Set Foot Locker Up For A Weak Q3
8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Related ANF
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lorber David A Buys DowDuPont Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, CenturyLink Inc, Sells ClubCorp ... (GuruFocus)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $818.66 million.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $223.60 million.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $219.69 million.
  • Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $105.43 million.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.55 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF + BKE)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Out Of Style: Abercrombie & Fitch Gets A Downgrade
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2017
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.