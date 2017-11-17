Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $818.66 million.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $223.60 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $219.69 million.
- Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $105.43 million.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.55 million.
