Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 15
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 15, 2017 7:59am   Comments
On Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). Also, Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) decision to scrap its video bundle, and the biggest 13F's from Tuesday. 

Featured guest: Jeffrey Hirsch, Editor-In-Chief of 'The Stock Trader's Almanac'

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

