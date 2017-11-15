8 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 0.60 percent to $60.45 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $12.11 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares slipped 0.26 percent to $33.95 in after-hours trading. Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) reported strong results for its third quarter. The company reported Q3 EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year. Sorl Auto shares surged 38.9 percent to $8.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Beazer Homes shares climbed 4.13 percent to $22.45 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares gained 1.14 percent to $49.83 in after-hours trading. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) reported a proposed secondary offering of common stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 7.86 percent to $3.40 in the after-hours trading session.

