Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $991.17 million.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $480.28 million.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $610.00 million.
- Spire Inc (NYSE: SR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $278.74 million.
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $835.40 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $19.30 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $12.11 billion.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $427.55 million.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE: FGL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $304.70 million.
