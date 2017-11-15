46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares jumped 112.42 percent to close at $1.45 on Tuesday after third-quarter earnings came in well ahead of estimates. The company also beat sales estimates by nearly $1 million.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 37.74 percent to close at $28.98 on Tuesday. Veritone reported the immediate availability of its aiWARE™ platform on AWS Marketplace.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 34.76 percent to close at $2.83.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) surged 29.65 percent to close at $4.81 on Tuesday. Remark Holdings reported Q3 loss of $0.58 per share on revenue of $19.4 million.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares climbed 23.97 percent to close at $145.35 on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm’s bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares jumped 20.39 percent to close at $28.52 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) climbed 17.54 percent to close at $3.35 on Tuesday after reporting third-quarter EPS and revenue growth year-over-year.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) gained 17.35 percent to close at $6.29. Phoenix New Media reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $64 million.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) gained 16.29 percent to close at $95.72 after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) shares gained 15.09 percent to close at $27.45 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares rose 14.91 percent to close at $3.70.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares jumped 14.10 percent to close at $4.45. Craig-Hallum upgraded Famous Dave's of America from Hold to Buy.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 11.07 percent to close at $13.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) surged 10.95 percent to close at $2.80. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q4 results on November 15.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 10.89 percent to close at $2.75. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) jumped 10.61 percent to close at $25.96 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares rose 10.19 percent to close at $8.87. Yatra Online reported quarter ended sales of $39.43 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares climbed 7.14 percent to close at $3.00 after the company disclosed positive results from a Phase 1 trial of TRC102 and Fludara in Patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancy.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) rose 6.83 percent to close at $42.85. Daqo New Energy reported Q3 net income of $24.1 million.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) gained 5.65 percent to close at $30.48 after the company reported a gain in its first-half adjusted core earnings and lifted its full-year earnings growth outlook.
Losers
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) shares fell 34.25 percent to close at $5.49 on Tuesday. Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported a Q3 loss of $0.95 per share on revenue of $117.0 million.
- Network-1 Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NTIP) shares dipped 32.18 percent to close at $2.95 on Tuesday after a jury in the United States District Court determined that Network-1's Remote Power Patent is invalid and not infringed by Hewlett-Packard.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 27.99 percent to close at $3.86 on Tuesday after dropping 8.38 percent on Monday.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) tumbled 27.88 percent to close at $6.96. Netshoes reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share on sales of $140.352 million.
- NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares declined 22.18 percent to close at $16.14. NCS Multistage reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $56 million.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares fell 19.83 percent to close at $9.40 on Tuesday after declining 28.72 percent on Monday..
- China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE: ZX) shares dropped 18.10 percent to close at $1.72 on Tuesday.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares fell 17.31 percent to close at $7.55.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) dropped 16.80 percent to close at $2.03.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares slipped 16.20 percent to close at $3.00 on Tuesday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares dropped 15.49 percent to close at $2.51.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) fell 15.41 percent to close at $2.69.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) shares declined 14.93 percent to close at $5.87. Cambium Learning reported Q3 EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $43.52 million.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dropped 14.84 percent to close at $13.20 as the company announced reprioritizing of development programs.
- Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) shares fell 14.63 percent to close at $2.45 on Tuesday.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) declined 14.14 percent to close at $8.26. Everspin posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss, but sales missed estimates.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 13.67 percent to close at $3.00. ProQR priced its $20 million offering at $3.25 per share.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 13.37 percent to close at $1.75.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares dipped 12.85 percent to close at $7.90. Semiconductor Manufacturing International posted Q3 earnings of $25.9 million on revenue of $769.7 million. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares declined 12.27 percent to close at $4.82 following Q3 results.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 11.92 percent to close at $3.77 on Tuesday.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares dropped 9.3 percent to close at $1.95 on Tuesday after climbing 21.47 percent on Monday.
- Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) shares dropped 8.72 percent to close at $0.885. Raymond James downgraded Asanko Gold from Outperform to Market Perform.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 6.76 percent to close at $88.25. Sage Therapeutics reported a $300 million offering of common stock.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) declined 5.36 percent to close at $15.90. Third Point Reinsurance reported a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) declined 5.25 percent to close at $18.95 despite beating top and bottom estimates in the third quarter, its first earnings release as a public company. The company posted Q3 EPS of 8 cents, just beating estimates by a penny. Revenues came in nearly $2 million ahead of estimates at $97.7 million.
