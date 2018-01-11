Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For January 11
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 11, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Share:

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SSNC) acquisition of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST), and a big upgrade to Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH). 

Featured Guests:

  • Scott Freeze, Chief Investment Officer at Sabretooth Advisors

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Interview

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + DST)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Producer Price Data
Delta, Embraer, Overstock: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 11
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2018
3 Airlines Bank of America Expects To Fly Higher In 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.