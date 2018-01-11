36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares climbed 71.93 percent to close at $5.88 on Wednesday. AMERI Holdings reported expansion of offering with blockchain solutions.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 71.47 percent to close at $6.55. SemiLEDS reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2 million after the closing bell.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) gained 65.11 percent to close at $5.30.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 57.35 percent to close at $10.70. Eastman Kodak shares gained 119.35 percent Tuesday after the company announced plans with WENN Digital to launch a photo-centric cryptocurrency.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) surged 28.07 percent to close at $9.17 following CEO comment that the company co could do an ICO.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) jumped 25.02 percent to close at $12.69 after the company disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly proposed to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) climbed 22.62 percent to close at $79.89 following a report that SS&C Technologies is in talks to buy DST Systems for $84 per share in cash.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares gained 20.45 percent to close at $5.30 after the company disclosed that the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has approved its colorectal screening test.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares gained 19.93 percent to close at $3.43 on Wednesday after the company issued a strong sales forecast for FY17.
- TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares gained 19.75 percent to close at $7.005. TSR reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.516 million.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares climbed 19.2 percent to close at $14.90. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Epizyme with an Overweight rating and a $20.00 price target.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) jumped 18.77 percent to close at $3.98.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 18.27 percent to close at $6.15.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares climbed 17.6 percent to close at $55.45.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 17.16 percent to close at $3.2101 on Wednesday.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) jumped 17.12 percent to close at $6.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company reported quarterly profit of $8.6 million.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) surged 16.92 percent to close at $7.60.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 15.09 percent to close at $2.555 after gaining 3.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 14.29 percent to close at $3.52.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares rose 9.89 percent to close at $2.50.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares gained 8.88 percent to close at $2.33.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares gained 6.86 percent to close at $5.45 as the company announced the launch of its new blockchain solutions division.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 6.4 percent to close at $18.28 after gaining 0.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 5.86 percent to close at $9.57. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) dipped 25.33 percent to close at $1.12 on Wednesday. AmpliPhi Biosciences priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 15.32 percent to close at $5.03.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) slipped 13.7 percent to close at $16.94. SUPERVALU reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dipped 13.65 percent to close at $3.2714.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) dropped 13.57 percent to close at $26.275 after the company lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) shares fell 12.18 percent to close at $2.09 after the company reported a reduction in underground mining operations and workforce at its True North mine in Manitoba, Canada. The company also disclosed that John Seaberg, former Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations, has left the company.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares dipped 11.46 percent to close at $2.24.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 10.65 percent to close at $5.62 on Wednesday.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) shares fell 9.91 percent to close at $27.09.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares declined 9.28 percent to close at $51.25.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares slipped 8.72 percent to close at $1.57 on Wednesday after dropping 39.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares dropped 6.89 percent to close at $52.69 after the company reported a 5.3 percent drop in its holiday comps.
