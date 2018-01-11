Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for December is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for December will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
