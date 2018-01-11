Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Shaw Communications Inc (USA) (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $950.93 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $25.73 million.
- Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.