Today is the PreMarket Prep Bitcoin Special, sponsored by SRAX. We're devoting our entire show to the discussion of bitcoin, bitcoin futures, and how to trade the asset.

Thw show begins at 8 a.m. ET. Here all the guests we've got lined up:

Jeff Goldman, bitcoin investor and author of "Failed Traders: The 20 Common Mistakes Committed By Over 1,000 Losing Traders"

Michael Graub, Private Family Office, bitcoin investor

Kris Nelson, COO of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX)

(NASDAQ: SRAX) Joe Saluzzi, Partner and Co-Founder of Themis Trading

Jim Angel- Associate Professor at Georgetown University

Michael Sonneshein- Director of business development at Grayscale, Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC)

(OTC: GBTC) Peter Schiff-CEO and Chief Global Strategist At Euro-Pacific Capital

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below or go to our live chat here!

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.