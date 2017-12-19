Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $330.70 million.
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
  • Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $700.23 million.
  • Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: YGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $41.10 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $15.66 billion.
  • Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $734.81 million.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $799.87 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.09 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

