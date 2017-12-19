Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $330.70 million.
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $700.23 million.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: YGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $41.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $15.66 billion.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $734.81 million.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $799.87 million.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.09 million.
