Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017 5:15am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares jumped 228.85 percent to close at $72.38 on Monday. Longfin shares surged 308.41 percent Friday after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
  • On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares gained 122.33 percent to close at $2.29 following press release highlighting that the company is developing Bitcoin capabilities
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares climbed 111.48 percent to close at $2.58 on Monday as traders circulate JUSTIA trademarks alert detailing new application for AuthentiChain, related to blockchain.
  • Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) rose 71.57 percent to close at $12.01 on Monday. Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) announced plans to acquire Amplify Snack Brands for $12 per share in cash.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) jumped 39.22 percent to close at $11.75 following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 27.96 percent to close at $36.47 on Monday after climbing 14.09 percent on Friday.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares rose 25.23 percent to close at $2.73.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares climbed 24.08 percent to close at $16.44 on Monday.
  • Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares gained 22.05 percent to close at $25.46 on Monday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares climbed 18.99 percent to close at $6.83 on Monday.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 17.80 percent to close at $6.75.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 16.21 percent to close at $4.23.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares gained 16.01 percent to close at $9.06 after the company disclosed a $10 million investment from Charoen Pokphand Group
  • Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares jumped 15.33 percent to close at $6.32 on Monday.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 14.76 percent to close at $4.82 on Monday.
  • Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares jumped 13.85 percent to close at $1.50 after the company issued an update on its Phase 2 liver cancer trial.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares rose 13.69 percent to close at $65.67. Ellott disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai on Friday. Credit Suisse upgraded Akamai from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares climbed 13.56 percent to close at $3.35.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) climbed 11.02 percent to close at $24.68. JP Morgan upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Overweight, while Summit Redstone Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Banco de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: BCH) shares rose 10.86 percent to close at $96.06.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 10.45 percent to close at $6.34 on Monday after surging 5.71 percent on Friday.
  • Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) jumped 10.47 percent to close at $9.50. Humana is in advanced talks to acquire home-care provider Kindred Healthcare in a deal that would value the company at $9.00 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) shares surged 9.67 percent to close at $16.45 after the company reported a joint venture with a Macquarie subsidiary to develop and own Energy-From-Waste projects in the UK and Ireland.
  • Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) rose 6.95 percent to close at $50.043. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced plans to acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50 per share in cash.


Losers

  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares tumbled 15.52 percent to close at $19.05 on Monday after the company reported the publication of new pre-clinical data supporting potential of OPNT005 as a heroin vaccine.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 14.89 percent to close at $2.00 on Monday.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) shares declined 13.83 percent to close at $2.68.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares dropped 12.06 percent to close at $2.26 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences and Colorcon announced a collaboration to commercialize product authentication technology for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) shares fell 11.57 percent to close at $1.91 on Monday following announcement of a framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 10.94 percent to close at $2.85.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares fell 10.67 percent to close at $6.70.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares tumbled 10.6 percent to close at $6.75 on Monday.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $4.47.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares dropped 9.7 percent to close at $7.125.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares dipped 9.22 percent to close at $6.40 on Monday.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 8.76 percent to close at $4.06.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares dropped 8.57 percent to close at $2.56 on Monday.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares fell 8.47 percent to close at $9.29 on Monday after dropping 2.22 percent on Friday.
  • Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) shares dipped 8.36 percent to close at $2.74 on Monday. Bovie Medical named Charles D. Goodwin as Chief Executive Officer and updated its 2017 forecast.
  • National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 3.8 percent to close at $2.5686 after the company reported a comprehensive financing and debt restructuring transaction.

Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + AMPE)

5 Stocks Primed For Upside This Week
Apple, Akamai, Marriott, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 18
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Credit Suisse Upgrades Akamai After Elliott Management Disclosure
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LFIN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.