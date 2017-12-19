40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares jumped 228.85 percent to close at $72.38 on Monday. Longfin shares surged 308.41 percent Friday after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares gained 122.33 percent to close at $2.29 following press release highlighting that the company is developing Bitcoin capabilities
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares climbed 111.48 percent to close at $2.58 on Monday as traders circulate JUSTIA trademarks alert detailing new application for AuthentiChain, related to blockchain.
- Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) rose 71.57 percent to close at $12.01 on Monday. Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) announced plans to acquire Amplify Snack Brands for $12 per share in cash.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) jumped 39.22 percent to close at $11.75 following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 27.96 percent to close at $36.47 on Monday after climbing 14.09 percent on Friday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares rose 25.23 percent to close at $2.73.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares climbed 24.08 percent to close at $16.44 on Monday.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares gained 22.05 percent to close at $25.46 on Monday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares climbed 18.99 percent to close at $6.83 on Monday.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 17.80 percent to close at $6.75.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 16.21 percent to close at $4.23.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares gained 16.01 percent to close at $9.06 after the company disclosed a $10 million investment from Charoen Pokphand Group
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares jumped 15.33 percent to close at $6.32 on Monday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 14.76 percent to close at $4.82 on Monday.
- Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares jumped 13.85 percent to close at $1.50 after the company issued an update on its Phase 2 liver cancer trial.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares rose 13.69 percent to close at $65.67. Ellott disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai on Friday. Credit Suisse upgraded Akamai from Neutral to Outperform.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares climbed 13.56 percent to close at $3.35.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) climbed 11.02 percent to close at $24.68. JP Morgan upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Overweight, while Summit Redstone Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Banco de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: BCH) shares rose 10.86 percent to close at $96.06.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 10.45 percent to close at $6.34 on Monday after surging 5.71 percent on Friday.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) jumped 10.47 percent to close at $9.50. Humana is in advanced talks to acquire home-care provider Kindred Healthcare in a deal that would value the company at $9.00 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) shares surged 9.67 percent to close at $16.45 after the company reported a joint venture with a Macquarie subsidiary to develop and own Energy-From-Waste projects in the UK and Ireland.
- Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) rose 6.95 percent to close at $50.043. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced plans to acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50 per share in cash.
Losers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares tumbled 15.52 percent to close at $19.05 on Monday after the company reported the publication of new pre-clinical data supporting potential of OPNT005 as a heroin vaccine.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 14.89 percent to close at $2.00 on Monday.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) shares declined 13.83 percent to close at $2.68.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares dropped 12.06 percent to close at $2.26 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences and Colorcon announced a collaboration to commercialize product authentication technology for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) shares fell 11.57 percent to close at $1.91 on Monday following announcement of a framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 10.94 percent to close at $2.85.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares fell 10.67 percent to close at $6.70.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares tumbled 10.6 percent to close at $6.75 on Monday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $4.47.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares dropped 9.7 percent to close at $7.125.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares dipped 9.22 percent to close at $6.40 on Monday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 8.76 percent to close at $4.06.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares dropped 8.57 percent to close at $2.56 on Monday.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares fell 8.47 percent to close at $9.29 on Monday after dropping 2.22 percent on Friday.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) shares dipped 8.36 percent to close at $2.74 on Monday. Bovie Medical named Charles D. Goodwin as Chief Executive Officer and updated its 2017 forecast.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) fell 3.8 percent to close at $2.5686 after the company reported a comprehensive financing and debt restructuring transaction.
