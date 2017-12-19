12 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares slipped 0.27 percent to $90.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.78 percent to $44.05 in after-hours trading.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) disclosed that it has received a $27 million award from a United States Government agency. Kratos Defense & Security shares rose 2.82 percent to $11.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. Carnival shares gained 0.09 percent to $66.66 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $1.98 per share on revenue of $330.70 million in the latest quarter. FactSet will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $204.73 on Monday.
- After the closing bell, Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $734.81 million. Red Hat shares rose 0.42 percent to $129.99 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) and Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal. McDermott shares dropped 2.64 percent to $7.39 in after-hours trading, while CB&I shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $17.92 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares gained 1.92 percent to $43.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $799.87 million. Steelcase shares climbed 2.66 percent to close at $14.45 on Monday.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) named Jonathan Halkyard CEO effective on Jan. 1. The company also raised its FY17 sales and net income guidance. Extended Stay America shares jumped 5.35 percent to $19.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $15.66 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.43 percent to $242.95 in after-hours trading.
