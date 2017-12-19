12 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares slipped 0.27 percent to $90.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.78 percent to $44.05 in after-hours trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) disclosed that it has received a $27 million award from a United States Government agency. Kratos Defense & Security shares rose 2.82 percent to $11.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. Carnival shares gained 0.09 percent to $66.66 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $1.98 per share on revenue of $330.70 million in the latest quarter. FactSet will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $204.73 on Monday.

After the closing bell, Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $734.81 million. Red Hat shares rose 0.42 percent to $129.99 in after-hours trading.

