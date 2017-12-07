Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 7
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing Wednesday's move in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), earnings from Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), plus the biggest ratings of the day.
Featured guests:
- 8:15 a.m.: Marc Chaikin, co-founder of Chaikin Analytics
Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:
- Today's Economic Data
- Today's Earnings Schedule
- 10 Stocks To Watch Today
- The 42 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:
PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.
Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Interview
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.