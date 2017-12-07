Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 7
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 07, 2017 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 7

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing Wednesday's move in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), earnings from Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), plus the biggest ratings of the day. 

Featured guests:

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Interview

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + AVGO)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
10 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2017
8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Lululemon Reports Big Q3 Earnings Beat, On Track For $4 Billion In Revenue By 2020
10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on OSIS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.