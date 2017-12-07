42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares surged 88.29 percent to close at $87.18 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its MGL-3196 achieved primary endpoint in patients with biopsy-proven non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in Phase 2 clinical trial.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares gained 34 percent to close at $3.35 on Wednesday. ClearSign Combustion announced request to withdraw recent S-1 filing.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares rose 27.68 percent to close at $4.89.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares jumped 27.66 percent to close at $11.03 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) climbed 25.94 percent to close at $54.47 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares jumped 22.56 percent to close at $4.78.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) shares gained 20.98 percent to close at $4.295. WSI Industries is expected to release Q1 results on December 20, 2017.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) climbed 16.32 percent to close at $2.78. Myomo announced full exercise of underwriter's over-allotment option on previously announced public offering to purchase 626,250 shares at $2.40 per share.
- Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares rose 16.05 percent to close at $2.35 on Wednesday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares gained 14.34 percent to close at $11.32 on Wednesday.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) rose 13.57 percent to close at $69.20. DaVita Medical Group, a subsidiary of DaVita, agreed to be acquired by Optum for $4.9 billion in cash.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares gained 13 percent to close at $10.21 after the company disclosed updated results with sacituzumab govitecan in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares jumped 11.7 percent to close at $3.82.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares gained 10.27 percent to close at $28.99 on upbeat Q2 results.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) shares gained 9.29 percent to close at $2.94 on Wednesday.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 9.12 percent to close at $2.99. Viking Therapeutics announced a common stock offering.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares jumped 8.87 percent to close at $72.05. Oxford Industries reported upbeat Q3 earnings. However, the company posted downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak FY17 sales guidance.
- Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 6.4 percent to close at $5.65 after announcing agreement to acquire 51 percent of Brighten Holdings.
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares declined 34.95 percent to close at $2.01 on Wednesday after surging 175.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dropped 33.04 percent to close at $0.77 on Wednesday. Biocept priced its 4.93 million share offering at $0.68 per share.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 29.59 percent to close at $58.40.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares dropped 29.20 percent to close at $59.52 on Wednesday following Muddy Waters short report.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares tumbled 27.74 percent to close at $5.21 on Wednesday.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) shares fell 27.03 percent to close at $18.63 on Wednesday. The FTC has challenged Tronox acquisition of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business. Tronox disclosed that it will fight FTC lawsuit seeking to block proposed acquisition of Saudi-owned Cristal.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares dropped 25.14 percent to close at $2.74 on Wednesday after gaining 4.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares dipped 23.73 percent to close at $2.25 following Q3 results. Cherokee reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $11.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 20.17 percent to close at $3.91. Pyxis Tankers reported a 2.4 million share private placement at $2 per share.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares fell 18.71 percent to close at $4.65 on Wednesday. Bill Barrett reported a 21 million share offering and announced a strategic combination with Fifth Creek Energy in a $649 million transaction.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares slipped 18.66 percent to close at $4.14. Fred's reported downbeat Q3 results and cancelled its dividend.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 18.53 percent to close at $7.74.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) tumbled 17.98 percent to close at $12.59. IDT reported Q1 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $393.6 million.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares dropped 16.96 percent to close at $4.775 on weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 16.7 percent to close at $8.33 on Wednesday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares fell 16.38 percent to close at $3.345.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 15.04 percent to close at $3.22 on Wednesday.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) shares slipped 13.95 percent to close at $12.83. KeyBanc downgraded TimkenSteel from Sector Weight to Underweight.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares slipped 11.15 percent to close at $11.56
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) shares dropped 10.86 percent to close at $24.30 on Wednesday.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) declined 10.66 percent to close at $6.45. Attunity priced its 2.96 million share offering at $6.75 per share.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares dropped 7.75 percent to close at $25.175 as the company reported a $50 million stock offering.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) declined 6.53 percent to close at $54.00, despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued fourth quarter earnings guidance ahead of estimates.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) slipped 4.16 percent to close at $34.81. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson Companies from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
