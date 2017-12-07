Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.19 million.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $737.21 million.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $491.55 million.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $663.45 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $215.20 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $849.45 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $160.15 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $431.30 million.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.9 per share on revenue of $199.33 million.
- Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $207.73 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $333.01 million.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $559.24 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $143.76 million.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $35.83 million.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $8.69 million.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $38.55 million.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $91.26 million.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.26 million.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.48 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.