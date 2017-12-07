10 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.65 percent to $92.35 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $333.01 million after the closing bell. Finisar shares rose 0.97 percent to $17.65 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020. Lululemon shares gained 6.78 percent to $72.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.19 million. Conn's shares rose 4.60 percent to $32.95 in after-hours trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance. Tailored Brands shares jumped 14.02 percent to $19.60 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion in the latest quarter. SAIC will release earnings before the markets open. Science Applications shares slipped 0.27 percent to close at $73.07 on Wednesday.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Broadcom shares climbed 4.45 percent to $275.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion. United Natural Foods shares declined 0.20 percent to close at $49.41 on Wednesday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. NCI Building shares gained 2.41 percent to $17.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $737.21 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 2.41 percent to $21.68 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.