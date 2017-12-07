10 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.65 percent to $92.35 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.65 percent to $92.35 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $333.01 million after the closing bell. Finisar shares rose 0.97 percent to $17.65 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: FNSR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $333.01 million after the closing bell. Finisar shares rose 0.97 percent to $17.65 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020. Lululemon shares gained 6.78 percent to $72.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020. Lululemon shares gained 6.78 percent to $72.25 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.19 million. Conn's shares rose 4.60 percent to $32.95 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.19 million. Conn's shares rose 4.60 percent to $32.95 in after-hours trading. Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance. Tailored Brands shares jumped 14.02 percent to $19.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.