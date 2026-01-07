What's Going On With Datavault Stock On Wednesday?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday. The company disclosed a collaboration with Riflessi, a premier Fifth Avenue retail destination in New York City.

Details

Beginning February 2026, Datavault AI will deploy its DVHOLO holographic displays and ADIO spatial audio technology to showcase luxury fashion, create immersive advertising experiences, and generate new revenue through data-driven, customized content.

Using Datavault AI's technology, Riflessi and partner brands can create immersive holographic experiences that enhance storytelling, track engagement, and drive consumer conversion.

The platform allows fashion labels to showcase upcoming collections to targeted audiences ahead of release, supporting pre-sale campaigns and marketing initiatives.

Datavault AI's planned NYIAX integration will enable transparent, data-verified trading of immersive advertising.

By linking experiential inventory with NYIAX's marketplace, brands can buy and measure hologram and spatial audio ads using standardized contracts and validated performance metrics, moving beyond estimated impressions.

US Patent Deal

In December, the company disclosed that it had secured two new U.S. patents, which expand its intellectual property protections in blockchain-driven content licensing and monetization.

Price Action: DVLT shares are down 4.29% at $1.34 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

