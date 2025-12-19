What's Going On With CoreWeave Stock Friday?

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it joined the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

CoreWeave stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind CRWV gains?

What To Know: The Genesis Mission is a Department of Energy initiative that brings together scientific institutions, supercomputing centers, AI platforms and technology providers to accelerate discovery science, strengthen national security and advance U.S. energy innovation.

As part of the initiative, CoreWeave plans to make its purpose-built AI cloud platform available to support advanced scientific workloads. The platform is designed for predictable performance and resilience across multi-generation hardware, helping research teams reduce the time from idea to impact.

Earlier this fall, CoreWeave launched CoreWeave Federal, a dedicated business unit focused on delivering secure and compliant AI cloud services to U.S. government agencies and the Defense Industrial Base.

See Also: Winnebago Stock Takes Off As Turnaround Gains Speed

CRWV Price Action: At the time of writing, CoreWeave shares are trading 17.7% higher at $79.66, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock