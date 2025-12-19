Winnebago Stock Takes Off As Turnaround Gains Speed

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) stock rose Friday after delivering a strong quarterly performance and upbeat outlook.

The recreational vehicle maker pointed to improving demand trends, more substantial margins, and disciplined execution across its core segments.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, beating the Street view of 13 cents.

Quarterly sales of $702.700 million outpaced the Street view of $629.919 million.

Segment Performance

Towable RV sales gained 15.5% to $293.4 million. Net revenues increased primarily due to higher unit volume and selective price increases.

Motorhome RV sales increased 13.5% to $308.5 million, primarily due to a favorable product mix and selective price increases, partially offset by lower unit volume.

Marine sales inched up by 2.2% to $92.5 million due to selective price increases.

Metrics

In the quarter under review, gross profit reached $89.0 million (+12.7% year over year), reflecting improved operating performance.

Gross margin expanded to 12.7% from 12.3% in the prior fiscal quarter, primarily due to volume leverage, partially offset by higher warranty expense.

Winnebago reported adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million, up 109.7% year-over-year.

“Although the retail demand environment is dynamic and dealer order patterns remain highly seasonal, we delivered meaningful top-line growth and margin expansion in both our Motorhome and Towable RV segments,” said Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating income was $13.8 million compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

At the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $181.7 million compared to $174.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Total outstanding debt was $541.0 million, which included $550.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $9.0 million.

Winnebago approved a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share payable on January 28.

Outlook

The firm raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.10 to $2.80 from $2.00 to $2.70, compared with the $2.37 analyst estimate.

Winnebago also increased its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $2.800 billion to $3.000 billion from $2.750 billion to $2.950 billion, versus the $2.860 billion consensus estimate.

“As industry demand gradually recovers, the margin and efficiency improvements we are executing, together with new product offerings, enhance our competitive position and provide a solid foundation for second-half success in fiscal 2026, which is reflected in our positive, but still disciplined guidance outlook,” Happe added.

WGO Price Action: Winnebago Industries shares were up 11.51% at $44.97 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

