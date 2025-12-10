What's Going On With Oracle Stock Wednesday?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are in the spotlight Wednesday ahead of second-quarter earnings after the market closes.

Oracle stock is trending lower. What’s pulling ORCL shares down?

What To Know: Oracle is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the bell on Wednesday. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.64 and revenue of $16.21 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

For the prior quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.47, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48. In addition, the company reported revenue of $14.93 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion.

Oracle shares are down about 33% over the past three months. Despite the weakness following the top- and bottom-line miss last quarter, shares are still up more than 30% year-to-date, driven by the company’s positioning in the AI boom.

Oracle will look to get back on track when it reports earnings after the close as the company has struggled in recent quarters to top Wall Street's revenue and earnings per share estimates, according to Benzinga Pro.

“Over the next few months, we expect to sign-up several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars,” Oracle CEO Safra Catz said last quarter.

Investors will be watching for any updates on new customers this quarter given the commentary from Catz in September. Oracle executives will discuss the quarter on a conference call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earrings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $400 to $330.

maintained an Overweight rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $400 to $330. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $415 to $375.

maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $415 to $375. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on Oracle with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $280.

ORCL Price Action: At the time of writing, Oracle shares are trading 0.68% lower at $220.01, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock