Why Is Unity Software Stock Up Today?

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NASDAQ:U) are rising Wednesday after the gaming company announced a significant partnership with Epic Games.

What To Know: Unity and Epic Games are partnering to bring Unity games into Fortnite, one of the world’s largest gaming ecosystems with more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide. Developers will now have the ability to publish Unity games into Fortnite and participate in the Fortnite Creator Economy.

“Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that’s interoperable and fair,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games. “Working alongside Unity we’re helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success.”

Unity will also add Unreal Engine support to its cross-platform commerce platform, giving Unreal developers more choice for managing everything from digital catalogs and payment providers to web shops across PC, mobile and web. Developers will be able to manage pricing, promotions and live operations with Unreal Engine, coming early next year.

“Choice and open systems create growth for everyone in the gaming ecosystem,” said Matt Bromberg, CEO of Unity.

U Price Action: Unity shares were up 4%, trading at $38.45 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock surged as high as $41 in pre-market trading before pulling back.

