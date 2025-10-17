Space stocks were hot again this week with large price moves, analyst updates and major institutional support.

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector.

Institutional Support

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday unveiled its “Security and Resiliency Initiative,” a $1.5 trillion commitment aimed at facilitating, financing and investing in industries vital to national economic security and resilience.

A key component of this initiative is the direct capital investment of up to $10 billion for select companies across 27 sectors, including spacecraft and space launches.

"Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America's economy. America needs more speed and investment,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.

Space stocks rallied on the news as the major institutional support bolstered positive sentiment for the sector.

BlackSky – BKSY

Last Friday, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) and raised the price target from $28 to $42.

BlackSky shares have climbed 28% over the past month and were trading at $24.60 at the time of publication Friday.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

On Thursday, Baird analyst Peter Arment initiated coverage on Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) with an Outperform rating and an $83 price target.

The positive analyst initiation came after Rocket Lab announced the successful launch of its "Owl New World" mission this week, marking the company's 15th successful launch of 2025.

Rocket Lab is targeting over 20 missions by the end of 2025, building on recent agreements with clients like the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

RKLB stock has gained 35% over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) surged to a new all-time high of $102.79 on Thursday, but pulled back Friday after Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded ASTS from Overweight to Underweight and maintained a $60 price target.

ASTS stock has gained more than 100% over the past month and nearly 300% in 2025.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock had a volatile week, moving with space sector momentum and social media buzz.

SPCE stock has gained 28% over the past month, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

