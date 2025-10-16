AST SpaceMobile Stock Hits All-Time Highs Before Falling Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) surged to a new all-time high Thursday morning, extending a powerful rally despite a lack of company-specific news during the session. The stock's recent momentum builds on a 370% year-to-date gain for the satellite-to-cellular company.

What To Know: The primary catalyst remains the definitive agreement announced last week with Verizon. This strategic partnership, set to utilize AST SpaceMobile’s network for direct-to-smartphone satellite service beginning in 2026, has ignited investor optimism and validated the company's technology.

This enthusiasm has largely overshadowed concerns about a recent filing to potentially sell up to $800 million in stock. The rally is also supported by broader positive sentiment across the space sector, influenced by ambitious plans from industry leader SpaceX.

With the Verizon deal secured, investors are now focused on the company’s ability to execute its strategy and launch its space-based broadband network.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this powerful rally, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock boasts an exceptional Momentum score of 97.89.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 3.56% at $91.98 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock hit all-time highs of $102.79 on Thursday before pulling back and turning negative for the session.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 82.40, suggesting that the stock is currently overbought. Such high RSI levels often indicate that a stock may be due for a pullback or consolidation, particularly as it trades near all-time highs.

Image: Shutterstock