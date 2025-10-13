SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) and Landis+Gyr are expanding their partnership to strengthen cybersecurity in North America’s energy infrastructure.

Landis+Gyr will implement SEALSQ’s IneS Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution in its electric and gas meter manufacturing facilities to enhance device authentication and data protection.

The collaboration builds on earlier projects in Asia and Europe, including the deployment of SEALSQ’s PKI technology for 30 million meters at Japan’s TEPCO and the use of VaultIC secure microcontrollers in over a million gas meters annually in the U.K.

The latest expansion enhances Landis+Gyr’s end-to-end grid security. SEALSQ’s IneS PKI solution enables secure device provisioning and encryption, supporting offline, distributed, and cloud-native models.

This flexibility enables utilities to protect critical infrastructure while adapting to changing regulatory and operational needs.

As grid devices interact with EV chargers and smart meters, the technology ensures encrypted communication and prevents unauthorized access.

“Landis+Gyr has a long history of prioritizing cybersecurity for the grid,” said Todd Wiedman, Chief Security Officer at Landis+Gyr. “By expanding our relationship with SEALSQ at our North American manufacturing facilities, we are positioned to continue evolving our security strategy to meet the needs of our utility customers well into the future.”

Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Line Director at SEALSQ, said the partnership supports Landis+Gyr’s cybersecurity goals while aligning with SEALSQ’s post-quantum strategy. “Looking ahead, SEALSQ is also pioneering the digital security industry with its next-generation quantum-resistant chips and PKI services,” he said.

The announcement follows a recent rally in SEALSQ’s stock as investors show confidence in its expanding role in smart grid cybersecurity.

Price Action: LAES shares were trading higher by 11.65% to $6.040 at last check Monday.

