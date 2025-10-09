Why Is SEALSQ Stock Soaring Thursday?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS) to develop post-quantum cryptography (PQC) semiconductor solutions for U.S. defense and government agencies.

What Happened: SEALSQ, a semiconductor and post-quantum cryptography solutions company, is partnering with TSS, a Category 1A Trusted-accredited firm, to co-develop “Made in USA” secure chips designed to resist future quantum computing threats.

The partnership targets sensitive national security markets, with TSS serving as a customer interface to U.S. government agencies while leveraging SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant technology and chip design capabilities.

The companies outlined a three-phase development roadmap, starting with integrating SEALSQ’s QS7001 secure element into TSS platforms. The companies then plan to co-develop chips meeting federal certification standards and ultimately create next-generation secure architectures including chiplet-based hardware security modules.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in SEALSQ’s US strategy,” said CEO Carlos Moreira. “TSS is an ideal Trusted-accredited partner already addressing US defense and government agencies to work with and combine our leadership in post-quantum security with America’s trusted semiconductor ecosystem.”

The partnership will be formalized at the Quantum + AI Conference in New York from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, where SEALSQ will be featured as a diamond sponsor.

The deal strengthens SEALSQ’s position in the U.S. defense market and addresses growing concerns about quantum computers potentially breaking current encryption methods. Post-quantum cryptography aims to secure systems against future quantum threats.

LAES Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SEALSQ shares are up 21.22% at $5.28 at the time of publication Thursday.

